Technology & AI Live

The must-attend virtual event of 2021 for leaders in forward-thinking enterprises.

Build high-level relationships, gain insider knowledge and leave with the tools you need to drive effective digital transformation within your business.

Powered by leading magazines in the technology and AI sectors, this event gives you direct access to our community of C-Suite executives at the world’s largest companies. Engage in discussions, network with peers and learn from enterprise pioneers.

Within the first few hours of day 1, you will have already gained real-world insights into:

- Cyber security

- Cloud integration

- Digital transformation in analogue organisations

- Women in technology

- IoT

Other important topics covered across four stages at this three day event are:

- Digital transformation strategies

- The future of supply chains and logistics

- Diversity & inclusion

- 5G (and what it means for your business)

- Technology & sustainability

Order now to make the most of our early-bird offer. Ticket prices increase over 50% soon!

 

September 14, 2021 | 9:00 am - September 16, 2021 | 10:00 pm
September 14, 2021 | 9:00 am - September 16, 2021 | 10:00 pm

Online event
