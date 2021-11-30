White Label World Expo, ExCeL London

The UK’s largest event dedicated to the most cutting edge white label goods, suppliers and professional online sellers. Tickets to the show are FREE for everyone. Taking place on the 2nd & 3rd of March at the Excel, London, the White Label World Expo will introduce 500 exhibitors, and their plethora of innovative products, ideas and strategies to 7,000 industry-defining leaders, ensuring unparalleled networking opportunities.

 

Tickets to the White Label World Expo also grant visitors access to Smart Retail Tech Expo and Retail Supply Chain + Logistics Expo, with all events being in the same hall at the ExCeL. All in all the shows encompass everything from sourcing new products, gaining insight into and finding new fulfilment options, as well as smart retail solutions for both off- and online stores.

 

March 2, 2022 | 10:00 am - March 3, 2022 | 5:00 pm
London
