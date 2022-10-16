10 business buzzwords most likely to put off employees

Want to attract the best possible talent? You may want to watch your wording when you’re writing your job description.

‘Rockstar’, ‘wear many hats’ and ‘thick skin’ are all corporate jargon phrases that put employees off, according to a new survey from Preply.

Research found that one in five people saw jargon in a job description as a ‘red flag’ or, warning sign, and say they have been put off applying for a role because of it.

While ‘Rockstar’ might sound cool, more than half of job applicants saw this as a particular red flag, perhaps suggesting that they could be walking into a high-demand role requiring superhuman effort.

Looking for a candidate who can ‘wear many hats’ also raised eyebrows with half of respondents, suggesting an unclear role, or too small a team to meet demands of the job; as did having a ‘thick skin’, which could indicate a toxic work company culture.

‘Work hard, play hard’ sounds alarm bells for nearly half of survey participants, as does ‘Schedule TBD’ – as any potential candidates would want to know their hours and the level of commitment required.