Adrian Kenya to install GenCell solutions to telecom stations

The telecom integrator, Adrian Kenya, will install GenCell’s A5 Off-Grid Power Solution at 800 telecom base stations in Kenya.

The solutions will replace diesel generators – which are harmful to the environment, expensive, and loud – with green fuel cell power.

By installing GenCell’s solution, the Kenyan firm anticipates it will save $84mn and 248,000 tons of CO2 within 10 years.

The installation is expected to begin in the final quarter of this year.

SEE ALSO:

“For the last 20 years, diesel generators have been the dominant primary power source for off-grid or poor-grid base stations,” says Bernard Njoroge, Managing Director, Adrian Group.

“But today they are no longer a good fit for modern businesses that seek to minimize OPEX costs or for the environmentally conscious world in which we live.

“GenCell’s ability to create hydrogen from low-cost ammonia to power its fuel cells is a true technological breakthrough with profound impact for the telecom industry.”

“We can now enjoy all the benefits of fuel cells—ultra-reliability, low maintenance, no noise, and zero emissions—with a compelling business case that is too good to ignore.”

“Installing the GenCell A5 Off-Grid Power Solution is good for our business and the environment.”