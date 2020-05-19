Dangote Industries: driving economic growth in SE Africa

Dangote Industries Ltd. has further developed its strategic partnership with Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO).

The partnership between Dangote Industries and Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), which began in 2016 with an initial order of 350 trucks, has expanded over the last five years to a total investment of US$173.7bn into South East Africa, purchasing over 3,500 units locally assembled Shacman trucks at ANAMMCO’s production plant.

The investments made by Dangote Industries has revived the manufacturers operations. “For more than seven years this plant was shut down. There was no activity here until we made an agreement with the Shacman group and started skeletally. But we were only to start full step production when we offered the logistics solutions to Dangote and the production facility of ANAMMCO way back in 2016. That was the time we signed agreement for the first 500 units of trucks,” commented Chairman of TSS, Mr. Frank Nneji.

SEE ALSO:

Nneji further explained that not only did it revive the companies operations but has driven economic growth and employement rates within the region, bringing back jobs for the staff at ANAMMCO.

“What this initial capacity surge did was to ensure that all the staff of ANAMMCO who had been at home had to come back to work. Some local suppliers, lubricants, electrolytes and the rest of them also had to come back to doing business. And it goes even further than that because we are in Enugu, we used the Onne Ports to bring in these goods. You know many people are complaining that Onne Port is moribund, no good is coming. Of course we directed all the containers here and from 2016 up till now courtesy of Dangote, the Onne Port has handled more than 3000 containers coming to this place.”

For more information on business topics in Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Africa.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.