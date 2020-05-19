Gavi sets goal to immunise 300 million people by 2025

Gavi a global vaccine alliance, has launched a US7.4bn fundraising drive to deliver protection against 18 diseases to save up to 8 million lives between 2021 and 2025.

A total of US$3.6bn will be invested by developing country governments in their own programmes, while Gavi calls upon donors to raise US$7.4bn.

“Gavi has made an enormous contribution to the health of Ghana’s children over the last two decades: cases of diseases like measles, whooping cough and rubella have dropped to almost zero, and child mortality has halved,” says President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, “much of this progress is due to the power of immunisation and the work of the Alliance, which has stood by us as we have brought lifesaving vaccines to every part of the country. Now is the time for all of us to step up and help the Vaccine Alliance to continue its mission of ensuring that every child has access to immunisation, to good health, and a platform for a successful future.”

Gavi has outlined its own Investment Opportunity document outlining its comprehensive and cost effective health package. Gavi first supported six vaccines back in 2000, by 2025 it will raise to eighteen.

Vaccines Gavi aims to support by 2025 include:

Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)

Rabies

Multivalent meningococcal vaccines

Ebola vaccine

cervical cancer

Cholera

Yellow fever

Meningitis

The investment opportunity was launched at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama and co-hosted by the Japanese government.