Indian consultancy LTIMindtree posts 19% revenue hike

It’s been a good year for global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree, with a near 20% hike in revenue for FY23.

The Mumbai-based company, which operates globally, employs more than 84,000 people in 30 countries and handles digital transformation journeys for around 700 clients. In the Middle East, LTIMindtree has offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The latest figures mean that annual revenue leapt to US$4.87 billion (in terms of order inflow) and is further affirmation that when it comes to digital transformation, there is still plenty of work out there to be done. If proof were needed, the announcement from LTIMindtree comes hot on the heels of Google Cloud turning a profit for the first time.

“We are pleased to report a strong FY23, with a broad-based full year revenue growth of 19.9% in constant currency,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree.

“As we move to unified systems & processes, we are ready to exploit the synergies. We added 31 new clients for Q4 and increased our count of US$50 million plus customers by 2 to 13.

“Client requirements have changed over the last quarter, and we are now meeting the new requirements to deliver cost savings which are being directed to fund in-flight transformation programs.”

As of March 31, the firm has 728 clients, made up of the following: