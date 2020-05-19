Keep Lagos competitive, says Unilever

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReivew and @MrNLon on Twitter. Lie our Facebook Page.

Unilever’s Global CEO, Paul Polman, has personally asked the incoming regime in Lagos to maintain the drive towards improving ease of doing business across the state, continuing to make Nigeria a more competitive country for international businesses.

Speaking during a visit to the Lagos State governor-elect, Akinwunmi Ambode, he said: “As we grow our business, we also want to showcase the huge business opportunities in Nigeria by inviting foreign investors to set up businesses in the country.”

He also noted that over the past three years Unilever had invested over 120 million Euros in Nigeria, alongside attracting upwards of $80 million of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to the country’s economy. He promised to continue to attract more FDIs to Nigeria.

The ‘Partner to Win’ conference attracted a global audience of supplier representatives, alongside Unilever executives; they discussed investment opportunities and strategic partnerships.

“For us (Unilever), we will keep investing in Nigeria. We will also sustain efforts that attract other investors, because we understand that these will create value for the economy,” Mr. Polman said.

Responding, Mr. Ambode promised to ensure an enabling business environment for investors, as his administration was poised at positioning Lagos for greater business.

“We know Unilever is a major job creator, and we hope that you will continue to create the jobs for Lagos citizens. We will continue to support you in this regard” he said.

Source [Premium Times, African Business Review]