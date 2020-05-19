Resolve and SourceDogg form partnership

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Resolve, an Imperial Logistics group company, is pleased to announce its partnership with SourceDogg, an e-procurement solution company based in Ireland.

This partnership will significantly increase the value that Resolve can add to clients’ procurement capabilities.

Resolve identified the need in existing procurement functions for a functional and efficient solution for clients who do not have large ERP capability, but who nevertheless need to benefit from procurement best practices.

SourceDogg, which has been in operation since 2009, was identified as a true best-of-breed business to partner with in order to provide this solution.

SourceDogg is a new e-sourcing tool that simplifies and optimises the sourcing process. It is both easy-to-use and affordable, allows for like-for-like comparisons of quotations and tenders and quick identification of best value.

SourceDogg provides cloud hosted, sourcing software for large and small companies, with the tangible benefits of cost saving and transparency.

David Long, Director at Resolve, said: “The SourceDogg application is a powerful, yet simple, tool that immediately adds value to the sourcing process and being a cloud-based solution it offers fast implementation and low technology requirements to get maximum benefits for procurement organisations.”

Resolve will provide value added services around this tool such as assisting clients in managing the transition to e-sourcing, converting existing processes to SourceDogg, training, monitoring and auditing procurement quality and analysis of results and improvements.

Alan Phelan, Chief Executive Officer of SourceDogg, said: “At SourceDogg we’ve been impressed with Resolve from the start. As part of the Imperial Group, Resolve has the expertise to ensure wide adoption of our software and the expert team to ensure that client companies successfully embed SourceDogg into their buying processes.”

Resolve is a newly formed venture that merges Imperial Group companies Volition, e-Logics and associated consulting, technology and managed services businesses within the group - with key synergies now being embraced to offer clients holistic, end-to-end solutions.

Imperial Logistics has extensive operations throughout Africa and Europe and is uniquely placed to partner companies in leveraging the value inherent in their supply chains.