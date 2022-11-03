The best leadership podcasts for today’s business executives

Great leaders have one thing in common – they are continuous learners. Which is why podcasts are the perfect food for thought for those in leadership roles.

Not only can they help to build knowledge on the go, but they are packed full of inspirational success stories and teachable moments that are sure to enhance the way you lead.

Here are nine to try:

1 Entrepreneurs on Fire

Number of episodes 3,152

Overview Founded and hosted by John Lee Dumas, author of The Common Path to Uncommon Success, the award-winning Entrepreneurs on Fire podcast generates over a million listens monthly. In each episode, Dumas picks the brains of inspiring entrepreneurs providing listeners with both inspiration and practical strategies to help them ‘fire up’ their entrepreneurial journey. Dumas was the first podcaster to interview entrepreneurs and having undertaken 3,000 entrepreneurial stories to date, including interviews with Seth Godin, Barbara Corcoran and Tim Ferriss, he's pretty much got the genre sewn up.

Platforms Spotify / Stitcher / Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Acast