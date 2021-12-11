Sustainability LIVE: Hybrid event to showcase ESG strategies

With the recent COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow leaving many observers cold and wondering how on earth we can stop the rampant advancement of temperature rises, the business world is stepping up to make meaningful change.

Of course, there is more to a sustainable future and a sustainable business than climate change, although that is the existential challenge. Business leaders also need to address environmental, social and corporate governance concerns, such as diversity, equality and inclusion.

All of these burning business topics, and more, will be addressed by business leaders and influencers at the inaugural Sustainability LIVE event, being held in London on 23-24 February 2022 and also available online.

The two-day event will be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform and feature more than 60 speakers taking the multiple stages at the historic Tobacco Dock venue.

Speakers confirmed for the event include:

The Sustainability LIVE event has also announced three new speakers to provide insights into technology, e-mobility and crop science innovation.

Nicola Tagliafierro, Head of Sustainability, Enel X

As a Harvard graduate, specialising in the Executive Programme on Climate Change, Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Law, Tagliafierro is an advocate for innovation in the circular economy and sustainable business development. He manages these aspects at Enel X with the company aligning its sustainable practices across all divisions of the group and the countries in which it operates. Tagliafierro has experience managing teams in industrial energy and gas operations, applying his in-depth knowledge of the power and utility sectors.

Ailin Huang, Head of Sustainability, TIER Mobility AG

TIER mobility has grown exponentially as a net-zero e-mobility company that provides solutions to meet transportation demands within cities across Europe and the Middle East. Huang is passionate about the company’s founding, its message and direction. Prior to joining TIER Mobility, Huang worked in public sector consulting, and a management position at the UN Environment Programme.

Klaus Kunz, Head of Sustainability and Business Stewardship, Bayer

With a long history of work in research, development, project management and strategy, Klaus Kunz, has been with the company for 10 years. Kunz is passionate about leading people and strategic cross-cultural and cross-functional challenges. Previously at Bayer, Kunz worked in regulatory policy and compliance and was the Head of Global Regulatory Affairs for the company’s insecticides.



The line-up of speakers for this hybrid event continues to grow and the agenda will provide attendees with keynotes, insights, and roundtable discussions on sustainability issues affecting global business.

