Article
Technology

Audi partners with Hyundai to develop hydrogen-powered vehicle technology

By Jason Harris
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Audi, a leading member of the Volkswagen Group (VW Group), has partnered up with South Korean auto manufacturing company Hyundai in the aim of developing advanced hydrogen car technology.

The collaboration will look to address the alternative fuel segment that has lagged behind the progress that has been made in the way of electric battery-powered vehicles.

See also:

Hyundai has claimed that its own ambitions of increasing the uptake of hydrogen cars has largely been stumped by a lack of infrastructure that has to date been more readily in favor of electric vehicles, driven the likes of Tesla.

The deal will allow both Audi and Hyundai to access each other’s existing intellectual property and share and new or existing components for hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“For the breakthrough of sustainable technology, co-operation is the smart way to achieve attractive cost structures,” said Peter Mertens, Audi member of the Board for Technical Development, as cited by Autocar.

“The key motivators are to hasten development and reduce costs,” said Hyundai and Kia’s head of FCEV Research, Dr Sae-Hoon Kim. “The more capability we have the more scale we will get and the more authorities will be willing to invest in and encourage the technology.”

VWVolkswagen GroupHyundaiHydrogen
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability