Marka announces partnership with Souq.com

Marka has announced a partnership with Souq.com, offering sportswear and fashion items online.

Nick Peel, Marka’s CEO, said: “This is our first home-grown e-commerce venture, and our expansion into the realm of web retailing is a landmark occasion for Marka. Our short-term objective is to showcase our sports retail offerings on the internet to younger and more web-savvy customers in Saudi Arabia in particular and across the GCC region as a whole.”

“Saudi Arabia is an important retail market for us, both commercially and strategically. We are confident that the next generation of consumers there will shop online for sportswear and other items at Souq.com. The first phase of our strategy with Souq.com shall concentrate initially on our sports retail brands and the second stage thereafter will focus more on our fashion labels.”

