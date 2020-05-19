Wipro: SDN and NFV are the building blocks of becoming a digital telco

Telcos in Africa are walking a fine line having to balance the needs of providing higher quality and feature rich network services while maximising return on their network investments. With quality of service recognised as one of the key reasons in people deciding to change network operators, it’s important to maintain great service levels. But with tens of millions of new voice and data subscribers expected to need connectivity in the coming years, operators also must serve the growing customer base and their demands.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) provide several levers that carriers can use to help them achieve both aims, without needing massive network investment programmes.

SDN centralises the intelligence of the network into a virtualised environment – so the network control is abstracted away from the network transport layer which in turn allows for a greater agility, manageability, flexibility and cost effectiveness. NFV virtualises entire classes of network node functions, such as load balancers, firewalls, intrusion detection devices or WAN accelerators, for instance.

SDN and NFV offer exciting opportunities for operators to orchestrate and even automate parts of their network management functions, with a number of advantages:

Reduce dependence on OEMs and proprietary standards: Network configuration hardware has traditionally locked-in operators, forcing them to work within narrow, predefined limits. Modernising network functions required firmware updates and sometimes even radical ‘rip and replace’ strategies. But with open-standards governing their virtualisation strategy, operators can avoid the trap of “vendor lock-in”, and make continual upgrades to infrastructure, without expensive hardware changes.

The SDN and NFV landscapes are still maturing, with new benefits emerging all the time. Those operators that start exploring virtualisation technology on their networks, even if it’s just in isolated pockets for the time being, will have the jump-start on competitors as the technologies mature.

SDN and NFV enable smarter, more digitised networks – and their value only increases over time. Think of it as something like how Elon Musk has revolutionised the car through the Tesla; it may still have four wheels and an engine and look like a car. But the Tesla engineers have the ability to push updates overnight meaning that in the morning you can climb into a ‘new car’, with enhanced self-driving capabilities, or a new launch control feature, for example. With SDN and NFV, operators get the same level of agility, pushing both minor and major configuration updates to their users whenever they decide, from a centralised location right to your office branch.

Viswanathan Ramaswamy is the Vice President and CTO of Communication at Wipro Limited. Hrusostomos Vicatos is the Business Development Executive for the Telco Sector at Wipro