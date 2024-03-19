Profile Picture
Evonik is one of the world’s leading speciality chemicals companies. Its products make tyres fuel-efficient, mattresses more elastic, medications more effective and animal feeds healthier.

The company is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €15.3bn and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66bn in 2023. Its website says: ‘Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, today and tomorrow.’

 

Company Reports with Evonik

Evonik Industries: digitalisation of the chemical industry

Henrik Hahn, CDO Evonik Industries and Chairman of the Management Board of Evonik Digital GmbH, on the importance of technology in the chemical industry...

Executives in Evonik

Ceylan Uensal

VP, Global Head of Supply Chain Management Business Line Catalysts Evonik

Henrik Hahn

CDO Evonik Industries and Chairman of the Management Board of Evonik Digital GmbH

