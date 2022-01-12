User Agreement

Who we are and how to contact us

The sites are operated by BizClik Media Limited (referred to as "We", “Our” and “Us” throughout). We are registered in England and Wales under company number 06039571 and have our registered office at Dragonfly House, 2 Gilders Way, Norwich, Norfolk NR3 1UB. We are a limited company.

We publish news, information, interviews, videos, speculation, analysis, opinions, and commentary. We include both reported and edited content material in our publications as well as unmoderated postings with personal views on a range of issues.

To contact us, please email [email protected] or call 01603 217530.





By using our sites you accept these terms

By using our sites, you confirm that you accept these terms of use and that you agree to comply with them.

If you do not agree to these terms, you must not use our sites.

We recommend that you print a copy of these terms for future reference.





There are other terms that may apply to you

These terms of use refer to the following additional terms, which also apply to your use of our sites:

Our Privacy Policy

Our Cookie Policy here, which sets out information about the cookies on our site.





We may make changes to these terms

We amend these terms from time to time. Every time you wish to use one or more of our sites, please check these terms to ensure you understand the terms that apply at that time. These terms were most recently updated on 12 January 2022.

We may make changes to our sites

We may update and change our sites from time to time to reflect changes to our products, services, our users' needs and our business priorities.





We may suspend or withdraw our sites

Our sites are made available free of charge.

Although we try to ensure that all of our sites are fully operational at all times, we do not guarantee that our sites will always be available, uninterrupted or error-free. We are not responsible for any technical interruptions to our sites caused by factors beyond our control including, but not limited to, heavy traffic congestion on our sites. We disclaim any warranty regarding viruses or other harmful components that may occur due to your own personal use of the sites.

We may suspend or withdraw or restrict the availability of all or any part of our sites for business and operational reasons. We will try to give you reasonable notice of any suspension or withdrawal.

You are also responsible for ensuring that all persons who access our sites through your internet connection are aware of these terms of use and other applicable terms and conditions, and that they comply with them.





We may transfer this agreement to someone else

We may transfer our rights and obligations under these terms to another organisation. We will always tell you in writing if this happens and we will ensure that the transfer will not affect your rights under this agreement.





How you may use material on our sites

We are the owner or the licensee of all intellectual property rights in our sites, and in the material published on it. Those works are protected by copyright laws and treaties around the world. All such rights are reserved.

Subject to any relevant payment terms or pay wall, you may print off one copy, and may download extracts, of any page(s) from our sites or publications for your personal use and you may draw the attention of others within your organisation to content posted on our sites.

You must not modify the paper or digital copies of any materials you have printed off or downloaded in any way, and you must not use any illustrations, photographs, video or audio sequences or any graphics separately from any accompanying text.

Our status (and that of any identified contributors) as the authors of content on our sites and publications must always be acknowledged (except where the content is user-generated).

You must not use any part of the content contained on our sites or in our publications for commercial purposes without obtaining a licence to do so from us or our licensors.

If you print off, copy, download, share or repost any part of our sites or publications in breach of these terms of use, your right to use our sites will cease immediately and you must, at our option, return or destroy any copies of the materials you have made.





No text or data mining, or web scraping

You shall not conduct, facilitate, authorise or permit any text or data mining or web scraping in relation to our sites or any services provided via, or in relation to, our sites. This includes using (or permitting, authorising or attempting the use of):

Any "robot", "bot", "spider", "scraper" or other automated device, program, tool, algorithm, code, process or methodology to access, obtain, copy, monitor or republish any portion of our sites or any data, content, information or services accessed via the same.

Any automated analytical technique aimed at analysing text and data in digital form to generate information which includes but is not limited to patterns, trends and correlations.

The provisions in this clause should be treated as an express reservation of our rights in this regard, including for the purposes of Article 4(3) of Digital Copyright Directive ((EU) 2019/790).

This clause shall not apply insofar as (but only to the extent that) we are unable to exclude or limit text or data mining or web scraping activity by contract under the laws which are applicable to us.





Do not rely on information on these sites

Although we make reasonable efforts to update the information on our sites, we cannot afford to constantly review, screen, or edit the material submitted by our users. We have no control over third party content and we are unable to guarantee the accuracy of such third party content provided by our users. We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether express or implied, that the content on our sites and in our publications is accurate, complete or up to date.

You should verify the accuracy of any information provided by third party partners before relying on this information. Notwithstanding the generality of the above paragraph, our sites and publications are provided "as-is" and without warranty of any kind, including the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a given purpose, accuracy, or non-infringement.

Our sites and publications are provided for general information only, are not intended to amount to advice on which you rely and you should not rely on their content and should not treat this information as a substitute for professional advice. You should treat any information contained within our sites and publications with caution and at your own risk. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our sites or in our publications.

We are not brokers, dealers, investment advisors, or exchanges and we do not provide investment advice or advisory services. However, our sites and publications may provide financial and other related data for informational and entertainment purposes only. Such information is not intended to give advice and should not be taken as such and relied upon.

You are solely responsible for the way in which you utilise information obtained from or through our sites and publications.





We are not responsible for websites we link to

Where our sites contain links to other sites and resources provided by third parties, these links are provided for your information only. Such links should not be interpreted as approval by us of those linked websites or information you may obtain from them.

We have no control over the contents of those sites or resources.

We are not liable for any loss or damages including, but not limited to, claims for defamation, errors, loss of data, loss of money, or interruption in the availability of data arising out of the use or inability to use our sites or any links; to your placement of content on our sites or publications; or to your reliance upon information obtained from or through our sites or publications or through links contained on the sites or publications. We are not responsible or liable for any actions, self-assessments or inactivity made on your part as a consequence of information shared on the sites or publications.





Content does not reflect our views or values and is not approved by us

Our sites may include information and materials uploaded by other users of the sites or other third parties, including, but not limited to, publications, articles, interviews and videos, bulletin boards and chat rooms. This information and these materials have not always been verified or approved by us. The views expressed by users or other third parties on our sites or in our publications do not necessarily represent our views or values.





How to complain about content uploaded by other users

If you wish to complain about content uploaded by other users, please contact us using the details above.





Our responsibility for loss or damage suffered by you

Whether you are a consumer or a business user:

We do not exclude or limit in any way our liability to you where it would be unlawful to do so. This includes liability for death or personal injury caused by our negligence or the negligence of our employees, agents or subcontractors and for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.

Different limitations and exclusions of liability will apply to liability arising as a result of the supply of any products and services to you, which will be set out in our separate terms and conditions of supply (a copy of which will be provided when you request products and/or services from us).If you are a business user:

We exclude all implied conditions, warranties, representations or other terms that may apply to our sites or any content on it.

We will not be liable to you for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:

use of, or inability to use, our sites; or

use of or reliance on any content displayed on our sites.

In particular, we will not be liable for:

loss of profits, sales, business, or revenue;

business interruption;

loss of anticipated savings;

loss of business opportunity, goodwill or reputation; or

any indirect or consequential loss or damage.

If you are a consumer user:

Please note that we only provide our sites for domestic and private use. You agree not to use our sites for any commercial or business purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

If defective digital content that we have supplied, damages a device or digital content belonging to you and this is caused by our failure to use reasonable care and skill, we will either repair the damage or pay you compensation.





How we may use your personal information

We will only use your personal information as set out in our Privacy Policy .





Uploading content to our sites

Whenever you make use of a feature that allows you to upload content to our sites, or to make contact with other users of our sites, you must comply with the content standards set out in these terms of use. You warrant that any such contribution does comply with these standards, and you will be liable to us and indemnify us for any breach of that warranty. This means you will be responsible for any loss or damage we suffer as a result of your breach of warranty.

Any content you upload to our sites will be considered non-confidential and non-proprietary. You retain all of your ownership rights in your content, but you are required to grant us and other users of our sites a limited licence to use, store and copy that content and to distribute and make it available to third parties. The rights you license to us are described in “Rights you are giving us to use material you upload”.

We also have the right to disclose your identity to any third party who is claiming that any content posted or uploaded by you to any of our sites constitutes a violation of their intellectual property rights, or of their right to privacy.

We have the right to remove any posting you make on any of our sites if, in our opinion, your post does not comply with the content standards set out in these terms of use.

You are solely responsible for securing and backing up your content.

We do not store terrorist content.





Rights you are giving us to use material you upload

When you upload or post content to our sites, you grant us the following rights to use that content:

a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable licence to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, and perform that user-generated content in connection with the service provided by the site and across different media including to promote the site or the service forever;

a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable licence for other users, partners or advertisers to use the content in accordance with the functionality of the sites forever.





We are not responsible for viruses and you must not introduce them

We do not guarantee that our sites will be secure or free from bugs or viruses.

You are responsible for configuring your information technology, computer programmes and platform to access our sites. You should use your own virus protection software.

You must not misuse our sites by knowingly introducing viruses, trojans, worms, logic bombs or other material that is malicious or technologically harmful. You must not attempt to gain unauthorised access to our sites, the server on which our sites are stored or any server, computer or database connected to our sites. You must not attack our sites via a denial-of-service attack or a distributed denial-of service attack. By breaching this provision, you would commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We will report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and we will co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such a breach, your right to use our sites will cease immediately.





Rules about linking to our sites

You may link to any of our home pages, provided you do so in a way that is fair and legal and does not damage our reputation or take advantage of it.

You must not establish a link in such a way as to suggest any form of association, approval or endorsement on our part where none exists.

You must not establish a link to our sites in any website that is not owned by you.

Our sites must not be framed on any other site, nor may you create a link to any part of our sites other than the home page.

We reserve the right to withdraw linking permission without notice.

The site in which you are linking must comply in all respects with the content standards set out in these terms of use.

If you wish to link to or make any use of content on our sites other than that set out above, please contact [email protected]





Which country's laws apply to any disputes?

If you are a consumer, please note that these terms of use, their subject matter and their formation, are governed by English law. Both parties agree that the courts of England and Wales will have exclusive jurisdiction except that if you are a resident of Northern Ireland you may also bring proceedings in Northern Ireland, and if you are resident of Scotland, you may also bring proceedings in Scotland.

If you are a business, these terms of use, their subject matter and their formation (and any non-contractual disputes or claims) are governed by English law. Both parties agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.





Our trademarks are registered

"EXEC DIGITAL", "BOSS BOOK", “BUSINESS CHIEF”, “BUSINESS FRIEND”, “BUSI”, “BIZCLIK MEDIA”, “MARCH 8” and “March8” are UK registered trademarks of BizClik Media Limited. You are not permitted to use them without our approval, unless they are part of material that you are using as permitted under “How you may use material on our sites”.