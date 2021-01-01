Company Reports

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

Arun Garg (Taurus Group), Menno Kortekaas (Circle B), Alex Ninaber (ClusterVision), and Jitesh Kohli (Solulever) discuss their collaborative ecosystem

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Super App service, Careem, are expanding its operations to support the digital transformation of the Middle East region

Siemens appetite for solutions ignites sustainability

A long history of excellence in industry, energy, mobility, healthcare and infrastructure has propelled the German company into a new era.

Radisson Hotel Group – leading by example on sustainability

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, Radisson Hotel Group, looks to a bright future

Inside Asiacell’s customer-driven digital transformation

Chra Hussain, CCO of Asiacell, talks technology, team building, and always ensuring the customer comes first.

UK Government: Saving lives with NHS Test & Trace

Jacqui Rock, Chief Commercial Officer for NHS Test & Trace for UK Government, on leading the response that’s winning the digital war against COVID-19

Spectris: Sustainable approach to cybersecurity

Adam Forde CIO and Anna-Lisa Miller CISO of Spectris - providing insight through precision measurement - discuss their digital strategy and cybersecurity

QIAGEN: Prevention is better than cure

How QIAGEN’s cybersecurity expert is working to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers

Oper8 Global delivers data centre expertise-as-a-service

Mike Andrea, CEO of Oper8 Global, talks data centre management, IoT, security, and edge, delivered as-a-service through collaborative win-win partnerships.

iOCO: innovation through digital enablement

iOCO is digitally enabling itself with a view to better problem solving for its clients. But what does that mean? And how does it get there?

Specsavers' vision for a data-driven business

Specsavers unrestingly looks to expand its service across the globe and is leveraging data to do that: we speak to Helen Mannion and Tina Christison

IXAfrica: Sustainable Hyperscale Data Centres in Kenya

IXAfrica co-founders Guy Willner and Clement Martineau talk site selection, sustainability, and how to Keep it Africa as they bring the hyperscale to Nairo

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Mobiquity: Instilling a culture of innovation

KPMG UK: Helping clients unlock the value of cloud