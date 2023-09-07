Video
Leadership & Strategy
Leading procurement at the world’s first AI university
By Scott Birch
September 07, 2023
undefined mins
Mansour Al Blooshi, Head of Procurement at Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), on delivering AI’s future talent
There are many routes to becoming a procurement leader, but Mansour Al Blooshi may have taken one of the more unusual career paths to the profession.
The world of procurement found Mansour almost by accident while he was working at Etihad Airways as a member of the airline’s renowned cabin crew. Before that, he was a professional football referee in the UAE league.
“Being a referee taught me three valuable lessons that I bring to procurement,” says Mansour, now Head of Procurement at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
“Fairness, patience, and clear decision-making are crucial both on the football pitch and in procurement.”
Read the full story HERE.
Our Partners
Alpha data
View profile
Binham Travel
View profile
Share