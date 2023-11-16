Employees are at the heart of Netcompany’s GenAI solution

More widely, Easley empowers businesses to embark on a GenAI journey across their entire organisation with a secure, centralised solution that protects customers’ data privacy.

Given the technology can be utilised for numerous purposes, it is set to enhance overall productivity and efficiency.

What’s more, because Easley is a flexible AI solution that integrates with virtually all existing large language models (LLM) on the market, clients are entirely independent of specific models. This allows easy replacement as models evolve in the coming years.

"At Netcompany, we use Easley with both GPT-4 and our own algorithms tailored to our needs,” adds Rogaczewski. “This enables employees to streamline the process of quality control for what we do.

“However, as a company we have full control over all data, so we won't lose anything by switching model providers in the future.

“We’ve had overwhelming interest in sharing experiences of using a tool like Easley as a safe, independent way to implement GenAI. We invite our customers and partners to take a look at Easley and get started on this important journey.”

******

******

