The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant stay-at-home orders ushered in a new era of remote and hybrid working.

But now, eye-opening new research from SAP Concur has revealed the extent to which European employees are ‘working from anywhere’ without telling their employer, with the majority (58%) agreeing it would be easy for them to incorrectly report the number of days they spend working abroad.

What’s more, it seems staff are tactically covering their tracks, with more than two in five (41%) admitting they avoid social media activity to hide their location to colleagues. Almost half (47%) admit to applying a virtual background to cover up their real location, while a third (33%) work unsociable hours to account for time zone differences.

“It’s clear that employees are itching to travel, with many happy to secretly work from anywhere to do so,” comments Rob Harrison, Managing Director for the UK & Ireland at SAP Concur. “With this employee desire in mind, it’s easy to see why many organisations are implementing policies around it.

“Allowing employees to work from abroad presents exciting opportunities, but also brings with it certain risks. There are immediate complications related to taxation, but considerations should go beyond that – with HR and finance teams also needing to consider data privacy or their duty of care regarding health and safety.”