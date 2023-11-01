Are C-suite executives becoming uneasy about GenAI?

Once regarded as a technological novelty, GenAI has evolved into a formidable enterprise force, capable of automating and performing a wide range of tasks.

However, new research published by Kaspersky has underscored a growing unease among C-suite executives about the silent infiltration of the emerging technology across their organisations.

The vast majority (95%) of senior bosses surveyed by the cybersecurity specialist believe AI is regularly being used by employees, with more than half (53%) stating it is now driving certain departments.

But almost three in five (59%) executives are also expressing deep concerns about potential security risks that could jeopardise sensitive information and result in the total loss of control of core business functions.

What’s more, the research also suggests the C-suite has already lost control of the deployment, oversight and purpose of GenAI. Just 22% of respondents have discussed establishing rules and regulations to monitor its use, despite nine in 10 admitting they need greater understanding of how internal data is being used by employees to protect against security risks or data leaks.