Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Heathrow transforms HR, Finance function with Oracle Cloud

Meet the company: Russia’s Sber bank is Europe’s best brand

Mobiquity: Instilling a culture of innovation

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

KPMG UK: Helping clients unlock the value of cloud

Heathrow transforms HR, Finance function with Oracle Cloud

Meet the company: Russia’s Sber bank is Europe’s best brand

Continental to Develop Engine Mounts for EV Manufacturers

Continental has developed tailor-made engine mounts for Europe, USA, and China’s manufacturers of EVs

Top 7 digital transformation trends shaping 2022 – Mulesoft

Discover integration and API platform leader Mulesoft's digital trends to watch in the coming year, from security to hyperautomation

The biggest cybersecurity threats for 2022: Forcepoint

Forcepoint launches Future Insights, providing predictions into the biggest security threats to challenge enterprises, governments and individuals in 2022

ESG, cloud, AI: Cloud leader Teradata’s predictions for 2022

Infogrid: Tech predictions from AI smart building platform

Cost management platform Apptio shares tech predictions

McKinsey Global Survey highlights adoption and growth of AI

Technology PR's battle of brand vs product: Allison+Partners

5 trends that will shape events in 2022, revealed by Hubilo

ESG, cloud, AI: Cloud leader Teradata’s predictions for 2022

Simon Axon of Teradata, the leading connected multi-cloud data platform company, predicts ESG, cloud and AI will lead the way in financial services in 2022

Infogrid: Tech predictions from AI smart building platform

William Cowell de Gruchy, CEO of AI-powered smart building platform Infogrid, looks ahead to 2022 and predicts big things for machine learning and net-zero

Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends for 2021

Technology trends that can help organisations respond to change, uncertainty, and the opportunities they bring in the next year.

Startup cities: Top 10 entrepreneurial ecosystems in EMEA

From access to talent and available capital to incubator programmes, Business Chief explores the cities in EMEA providing the best startup conditions

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Eurofiber: Laying the foundations for a digital society

Design and improve experiences with Qualtrics XM

The importance of innovation across Liberty Global