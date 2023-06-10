Why AI holds the key for knowledge sharing in the hybrid era

The power of AI to drive business efficiency was evident way before the pandemic’s acceleration of this momentum. One of the most common deployments is chatbots, or more accurately, digital expert assistants.

Now, more often than not, our first port of call for customer service is a chatbot before potentially being escalated to an agent. These can provide 24/7 customer service capabilities and leave employees to perform value-adding tasks.

The use of conversational AI to improve internal efficiency is perhaps less common. Even less common is its use in knowledge management – however, the potential is enormous to connect dispersed teams. This is essential, as now more than ever teams are working across countries and time zones. When this is the case, finding the information you need is not always as simple as asking your line manager.

Here, Kesh Dhillon, Sales and Marketing Director at Biomni, shares why and how AI can be used to streamline knowledge management across hybrid organisations – a process he argues is vital to improving productivity, morale, and collaboration.

The importance of dedicated knowledge management



Hybrid organisations hold many benefits: people can work wherever suits their working style best for a particular task or they can adjust their working patterns to fit around other life commitments. However, this dispersed nature means businesses need to make more of a dedicated effort to connect their teams.



As many companies do not understand the different types of knowledge that exist within an organisation, they will struggle to ensure the success of their hybrid teams.



Their knowledge can be structured, for example, knowledgebase, as well as unstructured, like SharePoint. Another type is transient knowledge that quickly changes, which therefore means that resources must be kept up to date. Lastly, companies possess tacit knowledge, the know-how in their employees' heads, which in the case of hybrid teams is probably the most difficult to share.



Without federation, any user will struggle to know where to start to find the information they need.



This is even more tricky for hybrid teams in particular because they do not always have the same ‘water cooler opportunities’ in the office. A fact-finding mission that should take less than 15 minutes ends up taking much longer if you are passed between people or searching multiple resources. The impact on productivity is even greater when you then factor in the time it takes to get your head back into the task at hand.



Leaders who want to make their hybrid organisations a success should be prioritising dedicated knowledge management solutions like Tenjin’s Knowledge Network which brings all of these disparate streams together and augments this with the power of humans and the community.