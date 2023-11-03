Siemens and Microsoft: Driving cross-industry AI adoption
Siemens and Microsoft are, without doubt, leaders in their fields when it comes to technological innovation.
Bring these two superpowers together and the possibilities are seemingly endless.
Now, in an attempt to help businesses achieve increased productivity, the pair are deepening their already-thriving partnership by showcasing the benefits of generative AI to various industries across the globe.
Step one is to introduce Siemens Industrial Copilot, an AI-powered jointly developed assistant aimed at improving human-machine collaboration in manufacturing.
Meanwhile, the launch of an integration between the Siemens Teamcenter software – designed for product lifecycle management – and Microsoft Teams will further pave the way to enabling the industrial metaverse, simplifying virtual collaboration of design engineers, frontline workers and other teams across business functions.
“Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to empower customers with the adoption of generative AI,” comments Roland Busch, CEO at Siemens.
“This has the potential to revolutionise the way companies design, develop, manufacture, and operate. Making human-machine collaboration more widely available allows engineers to accelerate code development, increase innovation and tackle skilled labour shortages.”
What is Siemens Industrial Copilot?
Siemens Industrial Copilot promises to boost productivity and efficiency across the industrial lifecycle.
Users will be able to rapidly generate, optimise and debug complex automation code, while significantly shortening simulation times – meaning tasks that previously took weeks will be reduced to minutes.
The copilot ingests automation and process simulation information from Siemens’ open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, and enhances it with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.
It has been pledged that customers using the assistant will maintain full control over their data, which won’t be used to train underlying AI models.
Moreover, using natural language, maintenance staff can be assisted with detailed repair instructions and engineers with quick access to simulation tools.
“With this next generation of AI, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across the entire industrial sector,” adds Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft.
“We’re building on our longstanding collaboration with Siemens and bringing together AI advances across the Microsoft Cloud with Siemens’ industrial domain expertise to empower both frontline and knowledge workers with new, AI-powered tools, starting with Siemens Industrial Copilot.”
GenAI: Facilitating virtual collaboration
Teamcenter for Microsoft Teams, which is set to take virtual collaboration across teams to the next level, will be generally available in December 2023.
This new app uses the latest advances in GenAI to connect functions across the product design and manufacturing lifecycle, from frontline workers to engineering teams.
By connecting Siemens’ existing Teamcenter software with Microsoft Teams, data is being made more accessible for factory and field service workers, enabling millions to contribute to the design and manufacturing process more easily.
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief UK & Europe and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief US & Canada website.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.