Siemens and Microsoft: Driving cross-industry AI adoption

Siemens and Microsoft are, without doubt, leaders in their fields when it comes to technological innovation.

Bring these two superpowers together and the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Now, in an attempt to help businesses achieve increased productivity, the pair are deepening their already-thriving partnership by showcasing the benefits of generative AI to various industries across the globe.

Step one is to introduce Siemens Industrial Copilot, an AI-powered jointly developed assistant aimed at improving human-machine collaboration in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the launch of an integration between the Siemens Teamcenter software – designed for product lifecycle management – and Microsoft Teams will further pave the way to enabling the industrial metaverse, simplifying virtual collaboration of design engineers, frontline workers and other teams across business functions.