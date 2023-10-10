The endless benefits of putting your people first

It has taken a global pandemic and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis for countless companies to finally realise the importance of looking after their people.

COVID-19, in conjunction with the stay-at-home orders that followed, provided many employees with the impetus to make long-overdue decisions about the direction of their careers, triggering a trend which became widely known as the Great Resignation.

Feelings of discontent were then amplified as spiralling inflation and general economic uncertainty began to eat into pay packets, prompting workers to ask whether it was time to seek pastures new.

All this means senior executives, managers and HR teams face a monumental challenge to keep their people happy which, according to numerous studies, is a key ingredient when it comes to boosting productivity and adding to the bottom line.