European bosses confident GenAI will benefit employees

A significant majority of business leaders across Europe are optimistic about the impact of generative AI on their employees, according to the latest research from LinkedIn.

More than four in five (82%) bosses surveyed by the world’s largest professional network – which recently reached a billion members – believe GenAI will ultimately benefit their workers.

Executives based in Germany are most optimistic about the benefits of the emerging technology (93%), followed by those in the UK (81%) and France (80%).

The top way leaders think GenAI will help employees is by removing boring, repetitive tasks (60%), in addition to increasing productivity (53%) and freeing up time for more creative thinking (50%).

More than a third (38%) can also foresee generative AI creating brand new roles at their organisation.

“AI holds huge potential to improve the way we work and is already reshaping jobs, businesses and industries,” comments Olivier Sabella, VP for EMEA and LATAM at LinkedIn.

“I regularly talk to our customers about the opportunity of AI. There is real excitement about the potential to remove the drudgery of day-to-day, repetitive tasks so their teams can focus on higher value, people-centric work – the things that bring people greater enjoyment and businesses greater value.”

