Does relocating employees lead to increased productivity?

Employers across the globe are searching high and low for ways to increase productivity.

Integrating AI into monotonous, routine tasks has risen to the fore as one of the more obvious answers, but it appears a number of companies have struck gold with a less tech-driven solution.

Businesses asking employees to relocate are seeing significant improvements in productivity, retention and engagement, according to research carried out by Crown World Mobility.

The global mobility provider’s survey of HR decision-makers based across the world, revealed a rise in relocation projects in 2022 as international travel largely returned to normal post-pandemic. As one might expect, 26 to 35-year-olds were most likely to relocate.

However, it was also discovered that factors including inflated travel expenses and continued economic challenges have since led to a dip in these projects.