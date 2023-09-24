Six ways to keep your employees happy at work

The evidence is there, happy employees stay. They are also likely to be more energised, productive and innovative – and their infectious attitude can translate into not just better work, but improved customer service too.

Slack’s latest annual survey, The State of Work 2023, found that more than eight in 10 respondents said the key driver of their productivity was feeling happy and engaged at work.

So, if happiness is key to keeping employees, in what ways can employers boost happiness levels?

This International Week of Happiness at Work (25th-29th September), experts in DEI, pay transparency and employee mental health deliver six ways to make sure your working environment is the happiest it could be for your team.

Use pay transparency to create a culture of trust

Whilst money is certainly not the only reason employees go to work, pay, and the perception of how fair it is, has a considerable impact on employee happiness. Rameez Kaleem, founder of 3R Strategy and author of ‘A Case of the Mondays’, argues for the importance of pay transparency in the creation of a culture of trust.

“The level of workplace trust directly impacts employee happiness. If there is an absence of information around pay, or people are left to form their own opinions, discontent rises whereas when we’re open and transparent, it’s clear we have nothing to hide,” says Rameez.

He is keen to remind managers that pay transparency is not just about sharing the outcomes, but also the thought processes behind it as that is what builds trust with employees.

“A payscale survey found one of the top predictors of employee engagement is an organisation’s ability to communicate clearly and honestly about pay. Even when employees were paid below the market rate, if someone took the time to talk to them about pay and explain why, the survey showed job satisfaction numbers more than doubled - rising from 40% to 82%. The role that pay transparency and fairness can play in an employee’s overall happiness is clear.”