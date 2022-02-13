Kate Birch

Research by Goldman Sachs looks at clean hydrogen and carbon capture technology, innovations, economics, policy, markets and projects for net zero ambition…
Kyriba Currency Impact Report reveals nearly US$12bn foreign exchange volatility as supply chain disruption, currency volatility and inflation test CFOs…
To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show…
Founder and CEO of non-profit organisation Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, tells Business Chief her plans to empower 5 million women and girls by 2030…
Fine dining and sustainability can go hand in glove as our selection of the top 10 Europe-based Michelin-starred restaurants prove …
From startups to multinationals, energy to consumer goods, these top 10 companies are the most sustainable in Europe…