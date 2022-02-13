Profile Picture

Kate Birch

Editor

Profile Picture

Articles by Kate Birch

View All

Clean hydrogen key to net zero strategy, says Goldman Sachs

Research by Goldman Sachs looks at clean hydrogen and carbon capture technology, innovations, economics, policy, markets and projects for net zero ambition

CFOs face supply disruption, currency volatility, inflation

Kyriba Currency Impact Report reveals nearly US$12bn foreign exchange volatility as supply chain disruption, currency volatility and inflation test CFOs

Featured

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

How Ayumi Moore Aoki is empowering women in tech

Founder and CEO of non-profit organisation Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, tells Business Chief her plans to empower 5 million women and girls by 2030

Lists by Kate Birch

View All

Top 10 Michelin-starred sustainable restaurants in Europe

Fine dining and sustainability can go hand in glove as our selection of the top 10 Europe-based Michelin-starred restaurants prove

Top 10 sustainable companies in Europe

From startups to multinationals, energy to consumer goods, these top 10 companies are the most sustainable in Europe