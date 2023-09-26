UAE plans cybersecurity strategy for next 50 years

Not content with having a reputation as one of the safest cities in the world, Dubai has the bold ambition of having the safest cyberspace.

That long-term goal is the responsibility of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and its head, His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, who has said he is planning ahead for the next 50 years – with 2071 being the UAE’s centenary.

“As the UAE looks forward to its centennial in 2071, we had an opportunity to pause, examine how the world might evolve, and how we can use technology to optimise outcomes for humanity,” said HE Dr Al Kuwaiti.

That technology is needed, with phishing emails targeting the UAE up 77% in the second quarter of this year, according to a Kaspersky report, but technology is obviously part of the problem, too.

Dr Al Kuwaiti was speaking at an event to launch The Cyber Next 50 report, produced by the Cybersecurity Council and KPMG. That report highlights the growing threat of immersive virtual reality, artificial intelligence and robots.

Worryingly, the report says these sophisticated machines may become capable of reading human thoughts and engineering DNA.