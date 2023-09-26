UAE plans cybersecurity strategy for next 50 years
Not content with having a reputation as one of the safest cities in the world, Dubai has the bold ambition of having the safest cyberspace.
That long-term goal is the responsibility of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and its head, His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, who has said he is planning ahead for the next 50 years – with 2071 being the UAE’s centenary.
“As the UAE looks forward to its centennial in 2071, we had an opportunity to pause, examine how the world might evolve, and how we can use technology to optimise outcomes for humanity,” said HE Dr Al Kuwaiti.
That technology is needed, with phishing emails targeting the UAE up 77% in the second quarter of this year, according to a Kaspersky report, but technology is obviously part of the problem, too.
Dr Al Kuwaiti was speaking at an event to launch The Cyber Next 50 report, produced by the Cybersecurity Council and KPMG. That report highlights the growing threat of immersive virtual reality, artificial intelligence and robots.
Worryingly, the report says these sophisticated machines may become capable of reading human thoughts and engineering DNA.
Technology could help solve world’s existential threats
Dr Al Kuwaiti – who previously featured on the front cover of Business Chief – also discussed how technology could help solve some of humanity’s most pressing problems, such as climate change, food security, and energy.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council was founded in November 2020 and was tasked with establishing a robust National Cyber Incident Response Plan to respond to cyber attacks and keep the nation safe.
The Dubai Cyber Index is a world-first initiative aimed at supporting the efforts of Dubai Government entities when it comes to cybersecurity.
The index is aligned with the goal of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy to protect Dubai from a range of cybersecurity risks and support the emirate’s economic growth.
