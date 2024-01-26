Top 10: Luxury Hotels & Resorts in the UAE's 7 Emirates

Think about the United Arab Emirates, or UAE, and your first images are probably of landmark hotels hugging Dubai’s sandy beaches, or nestled in bustling Downtown with views over the soaring Burj Khalifa (still the world’s tallest building on its 15th anniversary).

However, the UAE is made up of seven emirates in total and while many people will be familiar with Abu Dhabi (the UAE capital and also the largest of the emirates), how many could name the other five?

Each of the emirates offers incredible hotels and experiences, so we have compiled a list of some of the best.

