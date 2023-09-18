Abu Dhabi Airports prepares for Terminal A opening
A decade in the making, Abu Dhabi International Airport’s striking Terminal A building is moving closer to its expected grand opening in November.
Covering 742,000 square metres of built-up area, Terminal A rises from the landscape with distinctive lines that mimic the surrounding desert dunes, with the design coming from architecture firm Kohn Pederson Fox Associates (KPF) – famed for supertall skyscrapers such as the Shanghai World Financial Center, as well as Hudson Yards in New York and Covent Garden in London.
With the Terminal complete, and having already played a starring role in the opening scenes of the latest Mission Impossible movie, final tests are now underway to test operations readiness, including staff and systems.
More than 6,000 volunteers from staff and the Abu Dhabi community took part in a live trial, testing check-in desks, baggage handling, security screening, boarding gates, plus immigration and customs.
Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International close to welcoming first passengers
“Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A’s opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.
“I would like to thank the volunteers who have participated in these trials for their unwavering support as we gear up to welcome passengers to Terminal A in November.”
Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will be capable of handling 45 million passengers per year, while processing 11,000 passengers per hour.
The terminal is equipped with advanced biometric technology, and will be the only airport in the world to offer all nine touchpoints in the biometric journey.
Sustainability is also high priority, with the terminal using energy and water-saving technology as well as solar power.
The terminal will play a major part in the emirate’s expanding tourism sector, as well as putting Abu Dhabi firmly on the aviation map as a hub and gateway.
Abu Dhabi Airports’ new Terminal A will be showcased in an exclusive report in the November issue of Business Chief.
******
