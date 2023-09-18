Abu Dhabi Airports prepares for Terminal A opening

Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International close to welcoming first passengers

“Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A’s opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

“I would like to thank the volunteers who have participated in these trials for their unwavering support as we gear up to welcome passengers to Terminal A in November.”

Terminal A is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will be capable of handling 45 million passengers per year, while processing 11,000 passengers per hour.

The terminal is equipped with advanced biometric technology, and will be the only airport in the world to offer all nine touchpoints in the biometric journey.

Sustainability is also high priority, with the terminal using energy and water-saving technology as well as solar power.

The terminal will play a major part in the emirate’s expanding tourism sector, as well as putting Abu Dhabi firmly on the aviation map as a hub and gateway.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ new Terminal A will be showcased in an exclusive report in the November issue of Business Chief.

