Top 10 GCC companies pioneering in the sustainability space

While the Gulf nations are major oil and gas producers, they are increasingly playing a significant role in supporting global efforts to achieve net-zero with five of the six GCC states (Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi and the UAE) committed to achieving net-zero targets.

Many too, the UAE and Saudi especially, have made significant strides in rolling out low-carbon energy investments and initiatives and there are clear signs that financial institutions are increasingly participating in financing sustainable and climate-friendly projects.

The region’s sovereign wealth funds have been a key part of efforts to support green investments, while government-backed megaprojects like Saudi’s NEOM and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City are paving the way for truly sustainable living.

And so, in this Year of Sustainability for the UAE and in the run-up to COP28, which takes place in the UAE in Nov/Dec 2023, we pay tribute to ten GCC-based companies spearheading change regionally and pioneering solutions to help shape a more sustainable world.