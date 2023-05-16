Top 10 workplaces prioritising people and planet in the UAE

What does it take to lure employees back to the office? Nature views. Social spaces, A focus on employee wellbeing. Renewable energy. A creche.

All of these and more it seems – if the roll-out of revolutionary new office spaces is anything to go by. More and more businesses are turning to architects, real estate developers and fit-out firms to conceptualise a workplace that, well, works in the post-pandemic age.

Businesses worldwide are reconsidering workplace layouts and adding in amenities (creche, anyone?) as they look to cater to today’s hybrid working and entice employees back to the office.

So, what does the future of the office look like?

Flexible workspaces reign office supreme, with a focus on multi-functional areas, while community and collaboration are taking centre stage with the delivery of social spaces and brainstorming areas.

Comfort and convenience are other organisational goals, something remote workers have become used to. Companies are adjusting the lighting, delivering more comfortable seating areas, adding ‘biophilic elements like plants and access to natural light, and even enriching the workplace with amenities, like a café, library, a creche.

Sustainability is also key, not just for employees who increasingly want to know a company’s green credentials, but for the businesses themselves, as they look towards net-zero gains – with many striving to secure the prestigious LEED Platinum certification.

No more so that the United Arab Emirates. In 2021, Dubai ranked third in the list of most green buildings in the world, according to Core SAVILLS, and more recently Emirates Green Building Council reported a three-fold increase in the number of net-zero certification applications the council received in 2022 (compared to 2021).

And increasingly, multinationals and other organisations are revamping their regional headquarters as they look to prioritise people and planet.

Here, we round up 10 workplaces in the UAE doing just that.

