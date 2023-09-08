ROSHN: raising the bar for real estate in the Middle East

It’s no secret that Saudi’s real estate sector is booming.

The kingdom is currently working on real estate projects worth US$1 trillion, as it looks to diversify its economy by 2030, with plans to build more than four million residential units and houses in different regions in the kingdom by 2030.

Currently accounting for nearly 5.1% of the kingdom’s GDP (12.8% of the non-oil GDP), the sector is expected to contribute close 9% to GDP by 2030, according to the Minister of Housing.

Government policies and initiatives, including huge investment and building-friendly laws, is pushing the sector forward, addressing the key challenges faced by the housing market, and making home ownership a possibility for a new generation of Saudis.

The vision? To ensure 70% of Saudis own their own homes by 2030.

Helping to make the Saudi Vision 2030 a reality is the kingdom’s leading real estate developer ROSHN, which this month celebrates three years of ground-breaking success as it works to build 395,000 residential units over 100 million-sqm of land across the kingdom – providing healthy homes to more than 2 million people by 2030.