Saudi developer ROSHN unveils canalside megaproject MARAFY

Anyone who has followed the fortunes of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN Group will know that scale and ambition are part of the company’s DNA.

Now ROSHN has announced MARAFY – a mixed-use development in Jeddah built around an urban water corridor similar in size to Chicago or Central London.

That canal will be 11km long and 100m wide, connecting at both ends of the loop to Obhur Creek. This will be the first canal ever built in the Kingdom, and ROSHN’s first truly mixed-use development.

“It is core to us as a gigaproject to introduce such huge development to the Kingdom, MARAFY will be a game changer on the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah,” said David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN Group.

Grover added that MARAFY is an iconic project that he believes will put Jeddah on the global map, as well as contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of creating a vibrant community and thriving economy, as it looks to diversify beyond oil.