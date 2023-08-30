Article
Saudi developer ROSHN unveils canalside megaproject MARAFY

By Scott Birch
August 30, 2023
MARAFY in Jeddah will be home to 130,000 people and built around an 11km canal
The MARAFY mixed-use development in Jeddah being built by Saudi real estate developer ROSHN will be built around 11km manmade canal, and home to 130,000

Anyone who has followed the fortunes of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN Group will know that scale and ambition are part of the company’s DNA.

Now ROSHN has announced MARAFY – a mixed-use development in Jeddah built around an urban water corridor similar in size to Chicago or Central London.

That canal will be 11km long and 100m wide, connecting at both ends of the loop to Obhur Creek. This will be the first canal ever built in the Kingdom, and ROSHN’s first truly mixed-use development.

“It is core to us as a gigaproject to introduce such huge development to the Kingdom, MARAFY will be a game changer on the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah,” said David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN Group.

Grover added that MARAFY is an iconic project that he believes will put Jeddah on the global map, as well as contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of creating a vibrant community and thriving economy, as it looks to diversify beyond oil.

MARAFY will be comprised of multiple distinct districts each with a unique character, including ROSHN’s existing integrated residential development, the four million sqm ALAROUS

In Riyadh, the group launched its flagship 20 million sqm SEDRA community in 2021 and has already delivered houses to residents.

ROSHN Group is wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and recently became the headline sponsor of the Saudi Professional League (now called the ROSHN Saudi League) which has been attracting some of the world’s biggest footballing stars – including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

ROSHN is headline sponsor of the Saudi football league attracting big-name players like Neymar and Ronaldo

ROSHN promoting wellbeing with sustainable communities

“With our continuous Vision 2030-guided commitment to elevating quality of life for all residents of the Kingdom, we’re beyond proud to be a part of establishing Saudi Arabia as a destination for sporting excellence, inspiring a promising new generation to play and participate in sports, and bringing the best in sports, entertainment, and culture to this vibrant nation,” says Grover. 

Sport and wellbeing are at the heart of ROSHN’s developments, promoting amenities and facilities within walking distance, green spaces, cycle lanes, and sporting hubs.

With a land bank of 200 million sqm – more than 3 times the area of Manhattan – ROSHN aims to develop 400,000 new homes, 1,000 schools and nurseries, and 700 mosques by 2030.

MARAFY will draw on Jeddahs’s rich history, culture, and heritage, using traditional designs in a contemporary urban context.

