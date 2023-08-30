Saudi developer ROSHN unveils canalside megaproject MARAFY
Anyone who has followed the fortunes of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN Group will know that scale and ambition are part of the company’s DNA.
Now ROSHN has announced MARAFY – a mixed-use development in Jeddah built around an urban water corridor similar in size to Chicago or Central London.
That canal will be 11km long and 100m wide, connecting at both ends of the loop to Obhur Creek. This will be the first canal ever built in the Kingdom, and ROSHN’s first truly mixed-use development.
“It is core to us as a gigaproject to introduce such huge development to the Kingdom, MARAFY will be a game changer on the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah,” said David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN Group.
Grover added that MARAFY is an iconic project that he believes will put Jeddah on the global map, as well as contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of creating a vibrant community and thriving economy, as it looks to diversify beyond oil.
MARAFY will be comprised of multiple distinct districts each with a unique character, including ROSHN’s existing integrated residential development, the four million sqm ALAROUS.
In Riyadh, the group launched its flagship 20 million sqm SEDRA community in 2021 and has already delivered houses to residents.
ROSHN Group is wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and recently became the headline sponsor of the Saudi Professional League (now called the ROSHN Saudi League) which has been attracting some of the world’s biggest footballing stars – including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
ROSHN promoting wellbeing with sustainable communities
“With our continuous Vision 2030-guided commitment to elevating quality of life for all residents of the Kingdom, we’re beyond proud to be a part of establishing Saudi Arabia as a destination for sporting excellence, inspiring a promising new generation to play and participate in sports, and bringing the best in sports, entertainment, and culture to this vibrant nation,” says Grover.
Sport and wellbeing are at the heart of ROSHN’s developments, promoting amenities and facilities within walking distance, green spaces, cycle lanes, and sporting hubs.
With a land bank of 200 million sqm – more than 3 times the area of Manhattan – ROSHN aims to develop 400,000 new homes, 1,000 schools and nurseries, and 700 mosques by 2030.
MARAFY will draw on Jeddahs’s rich history, culture, and heritage, using traditional designs in a contemporary urban context.
******
For more business insights check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.
You may also be interested in Business Chief US & Canada.
******
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.
- Lights, camera, Aramco! Saudi oil giant film in pipelineLeadership & Strategy
- Saudi’s Red Sea Global prepares for first luxury visitorsSustainability
- How Saudi family businesses can be a catalyst for changeLeadership & Strategy
- DAMAC founder Hussain Sajwani – a pioneer in Dubai propertyLeadership & Strategy