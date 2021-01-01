Scott Birch

Profile Picture

Creative media professional with 30 years of diverse international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Scott has edited daily, weekly, monthly and annual print titles, ranging from daily newspapers to glossy celebrity magazines, niche B2B magazines and luxury lifestyle publications.

An early adopter of digital – creating web content since 1996 – Scott has also created digital app magazines, smartphone apps and overseen online strategy and social strategy. He has also worked in television, both behind and in front of the camera, and in public relations roles – providing creative content and reputation management.

Are firms practising the DE&I standards they preach?

We talk to Capgemini Group and Thoughtworks UK to find out what has changed and what more needs to be done to fully embrace diversity and inclusion

Exclusive: EY Global Vice Chair Sustainability, Steve Varley

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG

Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment solutions in EMEA

Leading digital payments enabler Visa expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions for issuers, acquirers and fintechs across EMEA region and globally

Bain: How CEOs can approach sustainability beyond COP26

Consultants Bain & Company look beyond the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow and outlines what CEOs can do to mitigate climate change

Radisson Hotel Group – leading by example on sustainability

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, Radisson Hotel Group, looks to a bright future

UK Government: Saving lives with NHS Test & Trace

Jacqui Rock, Chief Commercial Officer for NHS Test & Trace for UK Government, on leading the response that’s winning the digital war against COVID-19

THEIA: The British Army’s digital transformation

Senior staff from the British Army discuss THEIA – the Army’s digital transformation programme preparing the Army for the future of warfare

Vodafone Procurement: Ready for an Exciting Future

Ninian Wilson, Vodafone Group Procurement Director prepares for an exciting future fuelled by AI, ML and predictive analytics