In recent years we have had films charting the corporate stories of Nike (Air), Facebook (The Social Network), and McDonald’s (The Founder), but now Hollywood is casting its net further afield, with a film about Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco.

The world’s third biggest company by market cap, with a valuation of US$2.245 trillion, and currently the world’s most profitable company according to Fortune 500, Aramco may not seem the first choice for a Hollywood movie, but production company Passage Pictures is banking on Sands of Fortune being a box office hit.

“The story of Aramco is a testament to human ingenuity and the incredible impact that a single discovery can have on the world,” Uri Singer, chief executive of Passage Pictures, told Hollywood news website Deadline.

“This is a story that all Saudis know, but I believe the whole world will soon be as intrigued as I was when I first heard about this.”