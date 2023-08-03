Saudi’s Red Sea Global prepares for first luxury visitors

It is hard to believe that Red Sea Global – the Saudi tourism project developer – is now six years old. Previously known as the Red Sea Development Company, the fruits of those years of labour – and 25,000 workers – are swiftly coming to fruition, with The Red Sea destination opening its first three hotels, not to mention the international airport, this year.

At times, it can be confusing. Red Sea Global is building The Red Sea tourism development, and of course that sits alongside the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s north-west coast, halfway between Jeddah and Jordan.

“We stand at the brink of an extraordinary moment as we prepare to unveil The Red Sea destination to the world,” says John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global, who featured on the cover of Business Chief in March.