Leaders are obstructing their own environmental progress

Despite leaders across Europe demonstrating their intent when it comes to making sustainability progress, companies continue to be obstructed by barriers of their own making.

That’s according to SAP’s annual Sustainability Report, which reveals more than eight in 10 (85%) bosses will maintain or increase their investments in sustainability action by 2026.

But, while 27% of European businesses say environmental action is already having a strong impact on revenue and profit opportunities, just 13% have assigned accountability for this work to the CFO.

What’s more, almost one-in-three (31%) have difficulty proving ROI, making long-term progress harder to prove and sustain.

In carrying out its research, SAP surveyed 4,700 business leaders, including more than 1,700 within Europe. The study explores the key motivations and challenges facing organisations looking to reduce their environmental impact at scale.