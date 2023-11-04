These are the biggest challenges facing global CEOs in 2023

Political uncertainty, emerging technologies and supply chain headaches are among the biggest worries facing global CEOs in 2023, according to the latest instalment of a distinguished annual study by KPMG.

While pandemic fatigue and economic factors were primary concerns last year, the consulting giant’s CEO Outlook survey for 2023 has revealed significant changes to leaders’ priority lists.

Geopolitics, in conjunction with broader political uncertainty, is now perceived as the greatest risk to business growth at the world’s largest organisations, having not even made the top three in 2022.

One striking finding from KPMG’s conversations with more than 1,300 global bosses is that almost two-thirds (64%) predict a full return to office working by 2026.

