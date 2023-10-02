In a global survey carried out by Great Place to Work in 2021, less than three in five (58%) employees said they intended to stay with their companies in the long term.

However, across the leading companies in Europe, that figure rises to an impressive 88%.

According to Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, businesses included in its latest Best Workplaces in Europe countdown are navigating a challenging economy while fighting hard to retain and invest in their people.

To identify the 150 firms on this year’s list, Great Place To Work analysed a million survey responses representing the work experiences of more than 2.6 million workers.

Companies were split into four categories: small (10-49 employees), medium (50-499), large (500-999) and multinational (1,000+).

Those setting a good example received higher survey scores around flexibility, fair pay and wellbeing. And, when workers reported more consistently positive experiences at work, companies were rewarded with better job performance.

