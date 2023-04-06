German IT heavyweight adesso launches UK subsidiary

IT service provider adesso has continued its expansion across Europe by launching a UK subsidiary.

The German giant is establishing a branch in London to become the home of adesso UK Limited, giving it a presence in a 14th European country.

It takes adesso another step closer towards its goal of being a leading IT service provider in the region.

Libero Raspa has been appointed to head up the UK division.

adesso UK to focus on near-shore and offshore services

The new subsidiary will initially focus on supplying companies in the UK with attractive near-shore and offshore offerings from the adesso Group’s global supply network.