How SAP is facilitating continuous business transformation

“Systems and processes go hand in hand,” said Christian Klein, CEO at SAP. “Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys.

“Building on our decades of expertise, we’ll embed generative AI to offer self-optimising applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximising cash flow while minimising their environmental impact.”

SAP: Creating a culture of adaptability

LeanIX’s capabilities complement the existing transformation capabilities of SAP Signavio solutions, giving SAP customers the unique clarity on IT landscapes needed to reap the full benefits of business transformation.

Already, LeanIX’s SaaS offering is enabling more than 1,000 customers globally to visualise their entire IT application landscape, uncover applications in danger of becoming obsolete, and plan new architectural road maps.

The software developer recently launched an AI assistant that unlocks the power of generative AI for EAM, increasing automation and setting the foundation for an intelligent recommendation engine for IT landscape transformation.

Ultimately, SAP’s enhanced business transformation solution suite is set to provide clients with a comprehensive view of business processes and applications, while mapping the impact of potential transformations on the IT landscape.

The hope is that this will create a culture of continuous adaptability and improvement.