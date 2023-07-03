Generative AI will change your business. Here’s how to adapt

Generative AI – where the opportunity lies

Foundation models (reusable AI models that require minimal training) are set to radically change how businesses operate — and quickly, with applications ranging from chatbots and virtual assistants to automated content creation and analysis.

And this has led to a surge of investment and rapid innovation, with new and improved models being created at an unprecedented rate, explains Giorgio.

“While AI has been around for a long time, what’s new is the possibility to create content, understand speech and text, and get insights that we couldn’t before.”

For Giorgio, whose role at IBM Consulting is to support clients in harnessing foundation models and generative AI for the purpose of things like customer care and logistics, it’s an exciting time.

“I’ve always thought that I have the dream job, and now even more so,” Giorgio tells Business Chief.

Giorgio points to the Masters golf tournament which took place in April.

IBM used generative AI to automatically create commentary on players’ shots, meaning whichever golfer you followed, you could get real-time AI-generated spoken commentary about their performance.

“Where we have large amounts of data, or data that is difficult to understand, AI can create value from it and provide real time insights.”

The potential for this is huge.

“IBM is thinking beyond capabilities that focus on generating the next word in a sequence, we are building and applying foundation models for entirely unexplored business domains such as geospatial intelligence, code and IT operations.”

How can generative AI benefit business?

Giorgio explains how generative AI brings the ability to read large amounts of data, understand that data and summarise it. It can understand text in any language and then create content. It can even create and test code.

“If you think about that from a business standpoint, there are a plethora of opportunities for companies across all sectors to reap its benefits, from customer care to logistics, medicine to manufacturing, and energy to aerospace,” he says.

“Foundation models can improve our interactions with customers, both by automating simple tasks but also through gaining a better understanding of why they are contacting us – what the sentiment and expectation is, and how we can serve them better.”

Among IBM’s many successful AI projects, an AI-based contact centre solution with ABN Amro means that when a customer gets in touch, they will interact with a conversational AI assistant, which provides contextual and highly personalised responses.

“This has dramatically improved the bank’s ability to react and satisfy customers by understanding exactly what the response should be,” explains Giorgio.

Generative AI can further be used to aid employees, whether in finance, customer service or procurement. This automation allows employees to concentrate on more high value and complex tasks.

Giorgio points to IBM’s work with a large FMCG company in the redesign of its procurement and finance processes, particularly the source-to-pay process.

“We’ve used generative AI to automate and better manage the flow of getting an offer in from a supplier, confirming that it’s in line with the contract, and then executing it. This would typically have been a manual and time-consuming task.”

And there are more use cases the deeper you go into specific sectors.

Giorgio points to retail. “This is an industry that wants to treat each customer individually. In this arena, generative AI enables customisation to the extreme, whether it’s the way that they communicate to and service their customers with greater personalisation, or the way they produce products and optimise prices.”

So, how should businesses be proceeding? Should they be putting in place an AI strategy?