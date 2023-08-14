These pioneering UAE firms are tapping the power of genAI

There is doubting the transformative power generative AI is likely to unlock.

Since exploding onto the scene with the launch of ChatGPT more than six months ago, the technology has captured the attention of executives worldwide – as they look to genAI to transform their operations, enhance productivity, and improve customer service.

The executive enthusiasm for generative AI is global, including in the UAE – where eight out of 10 businesses say they are ready to harness genAI for future growth and success, recent research from Coursera and YouGov finds.

While most business leaders surveyed (85%) believe genAI will reshape their customer offerings and business operations over the next three years, a staggering 91% consider the technology as crucial for business growth.

“The remarkable implementation of generative AI and UAE companies’ commitment to embracing this transformative technology highlight the nation’s successful investment in shaping the future, says Kais Zribi, GM for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera.

In 2017, the UAE unveiled its National Strategy for AI. The first of its kind in the world, the strategy aims at positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031.

The UAE is also home to the world’s first AI university (MBZUAI in Abu Dhabi) and the world’s first Minister for Artificial Intelligence (Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama). And in June, Dubai launched a centre dedicated to artificial intelligence, as it looks to become a hub for the sector.



Such government investment by the UAE is of little surprise given the opportunity, with PwC predicting that AI has the potential to contribute up to US$320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030.

But it’s not only government and its entities, like DEWA, getting in on the genAi action, UAE businesses are already working with tech companies like Microsoft to integrate GPT or other systems into their operations.

While some are using ChatGPT or other models to augment the capabilities of chatbots for customer services, others are

Here, we take a look at five leading UAE companies to see how they are incorporating genAI into their businesses and what they hope to achieve with it.

1

Industry: Tourism & Entertainment

Group CEO: Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi

As a leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, Abu Dhabi-based Miral is pioneering the introduction of ChatGPT within the tourism and entertainment sector.

The Abu Dhabi-based company, which has a portfolio worth US$3.5 billion, is working on an AI customer-facing service that leverages ChatGPT to offer guidance and information to visitors at Yas Island’s theme parks and experiences, including Ferrari World and Sea World.

Forming part of the company’s ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive and efficient organisation, the new service will harness ChatGPT via Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service to better engage with customers, providing them with a personalised and seamless experience, enabling them to plan their day.

Miral says: “We champion innovation at every step and believe that digital transformation is key to creating the most compelling and personalised visitor propositions,” Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO