Emirates NBD reshapes future of banking with generative AI

Emirates NBD is the latest organisation in the Middle East region to tap the transformational powers of generative AI.



The leading UAE bank, which is undertaking one of the largest and most accelerated digital transformations globally, has announced plans to leverage the power of generative AI to transform its operations and enhance productivity across various business functions.



As part of a collaboration with Microsoft, the Dubai government-owned bank is aiming to unlock new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and customer experience within the banking industry.



By leveraging the power of generative AI, we aim to transform our business operations, elevate our customer experience, and stay at the forefront of technological innovation, further reinforcing our position as a leader in digital innovation,” Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD



This comes as the bank reaches a significant milestone, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023.



In just six short decades, Emirates NBD has transformed from a local UAE bank into an international banking brand, with a brand value of US$3.6 billion, more than 30,000 employees and over 17 million customers in 13 countries.



Credited with being the Middle East’s fourth-largest bank, Emirates NBD recently ranked the UAE’s top lender and the world’s 85th strongest banks, in a study by Alvarez & Marsal.

UAE seeing accelerated rollout of generative AI

Emirates NBD’s embrace of generative AI follows the launch in April of the UAE government’s comprehensive guide on the utilisation of generative AI applications.



Serving as a valuable resource for government entities looking to leverage the benefits of AI technologies, the guide outlines 100 use cases and applications and addresses the challenges and opportunities presented by this technology.



When in February, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) unveiled its plans to use conversational AI agent ChatGPT to improve its offerings, it became the first UAE government entity (and the first utility company globally) to use the technology to support customer and employee services.



Among other UAE organisations harnessing generative AI, telco giant e& announced in April plans to integrate OpenAI’s GPT system into its operations platform.



The telco giant has also teamed with Microsoft to deliver the goods, and will integrate ChatGPT into its internal operations and process with a view to developing servies for elevating customer experience.



“We… believe this innovative solution will lead to a sustainable and efficient ecosystem, improving the customers’ overall experience and helping businesses in the region grow,” Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, said at the time.