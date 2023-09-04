Octopus Energy is set to take on almost two millions more customers after agreeing a deal to buy Shell Energy in the UK and Germany.

The acquisition impacts 1.4 million household energy customers and 500,000 broadband customers, growing Octopus’ overall customer base to almost 6.5 million in the UK and 300,000 in Germany.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is estimated to be worth up to US$100 million.

It comes after Shell carried out a strategic review of its home energy retail businesses in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands earlier this year, which concluded with a decision to exit those markets. A sales process began immediately with a view to finding a potential buyer.

The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 following the necessary regulatory approval.