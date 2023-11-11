OMV Group: On the path to net zero thanks to AspenTech

OMV Group and Aspen Technology can already boast a strong relationship dating back more than two decades.

And now, the pair look set to benefit from a newly-expanded partnership aimed at accelerating OMV’s energy transition initiatives and overall journey to reaching net zero.

By selecting AspenTech – a global leader in industrial software – as its strategic innovation partner, the oil and gas giant will have the tools required to achieve greater levels of integration between its solutions and business processes in the supply chain and production domains.

“OMV continues its forward-thinking approach to digitalisation solutions to help optimise and improve the way it operates,” comments Michael Sattler, SVP for Value Chain Optimisation at OMV Group.