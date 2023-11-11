Article
OMV Group: On the path to net zero thanks to AspenTech

By Tom Chapman
November 11, 2023
Antonio Pietri (left), President and CEO at AspenTech, with Michael Sattler, SVP at OMV Group
The newly-expanded partnership is aimed at accelerating OMV Group’s energy transition initiatives and overall journey towards achieving net zero

OMV Group and Aspen Technology can already boast a strong relationship dating back more than two decades.

And now, the pair look set to benefit from a newly-expanded partnership aimed at accelerating OMV’s energy transition initiatives and overall journey to reaching net zero.

By selecting AspenTech – a global leader in industrial software – as its strategic innovation partner, the oil and gas giant will have the tools required to achieve greater levels of integration between its solutions and business processes in the supply chain and production domains. 

“OMV continues its forward-thinking approach to digitalisation solutions to help optimise and improve the way it operates,” comments Michael Sattler, SVP for Value Chain Optimisation at OMV Group.

“We aim to become a net-zero business by 2050, accelerate the energy transition and proactively expedite the transition from a linear to a circular economy. To do that we need to build positive and proactive relationships, maintain our agility, and effectively respond to market volatility and demand. 

“Working with AspenTech gives OMV the best chance to unlock its potential at a rapid pace.”

AspenTech: Ensuring a sustainable future

OMV is among thousands of customers in asset-intensive industries partnering with AspenTech to accelerate net-zero initiatives. 

AspenTech is helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge to meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. 

Its solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimise asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

OMV is relying on AspenTech’s world-class software solutions to optimise performance, while becoming a more sustainable operation all-round. 

Joint digital initiatives will initially focus on renewables optimisation, unlocking industrial data and developing a simplified integration across the company’s supply chain. 

“This strategic relationship with OMV, built on many years of trust and thought leadership, demonstrates the importance of technology innovators working together to address the biggest challenges in ensuring a sustainable future,” adds Antonio Pietri, President and CEO at AspenTech. “It further underscores the role advanced digital technologies can play in helping industry leaders like OMV meet their net zero targets. 

“Our mutual objectives for working together in close collaboration are to rapidly evaluate potential opportunities and new innovative solutions that mitigate carbon footprints while ensuring profitability.” 

