How Equinor built the world’s largest offshore wind farm

It’s official: Equinor’s vast offshore wind farm – the largest in the world – is operational.

Located around 80 miles off the UK’s east coast, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in the North Sea in three 1.2 GW phases known as A, B and C.

And, over the past few days, the first turbine at Dogger Bank A started turning and producing electricity, meaning power is now being transmitted to the national grid.

Once complete, the 3.6 GW facility will occupy an area almost as large as Greater London and nearly twice the size of New York City.

Anders Opedal, CEO of Norwegian energy giant Equinor, said: “Set against the broader energy context, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale.

“First power from Dogger Bank, is a testament to the collaboration between the authorities, the project partners, suppliers and our host communities to realise this project.”

